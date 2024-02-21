Former Wisconsin teacher, writer with dementia gets special day

If you were ever looking for an example that dreams do come true, look no further than Wilma Boese's story.

The 87-year-old is showing that joy can come from the simplest actions.

Saying her name with a smile, you can tell Wednesday, Feb. 21, is a special day for Boese.

Boese is a former teacher and writer, specializing in children's stories. She now has dementia.

Wilma Boese and Noelle Corona

But the staff at Azura Memory Care & Assisted Living isn't letting that keep her dreams underwraps.

"Her dream since she moved in with us was to always have one of her books on paper, printed," said Azura quality of life coordinator Noelle Corona.

Her wish was granted, with the help of the organization’s MOSAIC Dreams program. They were also able to fulfill another dream, with Boese being able to read her book in front of kids.

She got to read "Sneakers," a story of two adventure-loving twins going on a journey they will never forget; a fitting story for Boese, who's journey in life brought her back to this full circle moment.

Staff at St. Eugene School in Fox Point jumped at the chance to have Boese read to fourth and fifth graders in the shining lights service program.

"We like to help them understand that service is a way of life, it’s just something that you do every day," said Margy Slattery with St. Eugene.

Wilma Boese

The kids even stepped in and helped Boese read along the way.

"This is definitely something that Wilma loves, and I know it means a lot to her, and she was excited about it all day," Corona said.

To top the excitement off, Wednesday was also Boese’s birthday – a storybook ending for her dream day.