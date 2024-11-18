Expand / Collapse search

Former Wisconsin Rep. Sean Duffy; transportation secretary nominee

By Zeke Miller
Published  November 18, 2024 5:17pm CST
Politics
Associated Press
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 31: Sean Duffy hosts "The Bottom Line with Dagen and Duffy" at Fox Business Network Studios on October 31, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)

The Brief

    • President-elect Donald Trump is naming former Wisconsin Rep. Sean Duffy as his nominee to be transportation secretary.
    • Trump said in a statement, "Sean will use his experience and the relationships he has built over many years in Congress to maintain and rebuild our Nation’s Infrastructure."

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - President-elect Donald Trump said Monday he is naming former Wisconsin Rep. Sean Duffy as his nominee to be transportation secretary, as he continues to roll out picks for his Cabinet.

Trump said in a statement, "Sean will use his experience and the relationships he has built over many years in Congress to maintain and rebuild our Nation’s Infrastructure, and fulfill our Mission of ushering in The Golden Age of Travel, focusing on Safety, Efficiency, and Innovation." He added, "Importantly, he will greatly elevate the Travel Experience for all Americans!"

Duffy left Congress in 2019, and is now co-host of a show on Fox Business, the "Bottom Line." Before beginning his political career, he appeared on the MTV reality show "The Real World."

  The Associated Press.