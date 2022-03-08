Former Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Margaret Farrow dies

Former Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Margaret Farrow has died. That word comes from Farrow's son, Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow in a news release on Tuesday, March 8.

Full statement

Today I am heartbroken to share the passing of my mother Margaret Farrow. She was resting peacefully

at home surrounded by loved ones.

I feel fortunate and blessed to have been raised by one of my personal heroes.

Mom was a lifelong public servant. Her service to her community and State spanned almost fifty years,

starting with her time on the Elm Grove Board of Appeals to Village President. From municipal

government, she rose to represent Waukesha County in the State Assembly, then the State Senate, before

becoming Wisconsin’s first female Lieutenant Governor. That work doesn’t scratch the surface of all the

boards, committees, commissions, and task forces she continued to lead through 2021.

She was a trailblazer. Not only because of her significant positions as a woman in what was very much a

man’s world at the time, but because of the way she stood up for all of the people of our community and

our state to represent their best interests for decades.

Mom leaves behind a legacy of promoting the values that make us all better citizens and better people.

Her values, her conviction, and her strength have inspired me in my life and my career as I strive to serve

our community to a degree that honors her.

I can’t state enough how lucky I am to be Margaret Farrow’s son and how much I will miss her.

Members of the community have already begun to reach out to share their condolences and to ask for

information about services. At this time we ask for privacy for the family. We will announce funeral

arrangements in the near future. I want to let you know how truly grateful I am to represent a community

full of as much love and support as Waukesha County.

Reaction

Rebecca Kleefisch

"Lt. Gov. Margaret Farrow was a mentor and friend. She was an inspiration to me and thousands of Wisconsinites. Lt. Gov. Farrow was proof that strong women build remarkable legacies, are the architects of excellent policy, and leave lasting marks on history. I will miss her dearly."

Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) President & CEO Kurt Bauer

"Our hearts go out to the Farrow family today. Margaret was a trailblazer in Wisconsin and an unwavering friend to the state’s business community. While she will truly be missed, her dedication to public service is an inspiration that will live on."

This is a developing story.