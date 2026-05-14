Former Waukesha teacher rings historic bell before school closes

The Brief Bethesda Elementary in Waukesha is permanently closing at the end of this school year. Former third grade teacher Joan Dehnel returned to Bethesda to ring its historic bell for her 92nd birthday. The principal said it is unclear what will happen to the 1913 iron bell once the building is sold.



A bell-ringing tradition that dates back generations at Bethesda Elementary in Waukesha will soon come to an end when the school permanently closes after this school year.

Back at Bethesda

What we know:

Former third grade teacher Joan Dehnel returned to Bethesda on Thursday to ring the school’s historic bell for her 92nd birthday. Her great-granddaughter, Ella Sanfilippo, who shares her birthday, turned 13 the same day.

Dehnel started working at Bethesda Elementary in 1976, the same year the building opened.

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"Just the wonderful people that I worked with. The kids were wonderful," Dehnel said.

Bethesda was Waukesha’s first open-concept elementary school. The building also had a unique feature: a massive 1913 iron bell that was part of another school that burned down years earlier.

The bell was only rung on special occasions, including staff retirements and the last day of school.

Dehnel rang it when her first grandchild was born. Her great-granddaughter rang it on her last day of fifth grade.

A lasting sound

What they're saying:

"You have to like, take a long rope and pull it down really hard," Sanfilippo said. "I thought it would be a good experience – one more time."

With Bethesda set to close for good in June, Thursday’s birthday celebration will be one of the last times anyone gets to ring the bell.

"It just is a tradition that is very dear to my heart," Dehnel said. "I just enjoy the whole thing!"

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Dehnel has three other great-grandchildren who also went to Bethesda, making the bell more than just a school tradition for her family.

"My family – they are the most wonderful part of my life. I love them all," Dehnel said.

The bell’s future

Dig deeper:

The principal said he does not know what will happen to the bell once the building is sold. The Waukesha School Board cited overall declining enrollment in the district as a reason to close or consolidate several schools this year.

A history of the bell can be found below.

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