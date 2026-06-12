Former Walworth County correctional officer sentenced for child trafficking

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The Brief A former Walworth County correctional officer has been sentenced for trafficking a child. The charges were filed after a search warrant was executed at his home in March 2025. The DOJ said the warrant was the result of a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.



Former Walworth County correctional officer Samuel Pieper has been sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by 10 years of extended supervision.

The sentencing follows his previous guilty plea to two counts of child trafficking.

The backstory:

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice's Internet Crimes Again Children Task Force, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Pieper's home on March 6, 2025. Pieper was taken into custody and resigned from his position as a correctional officer with the Walworth County Sheriff's Office that day.

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The DOJ said the warrant was the result of a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that suspected money was being sent to suspected minors in exchange for videos or images in 2024.