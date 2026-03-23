Former Ozaukee County Coroner accused of misconduct in public office

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The Brief Former Ozaukee County Coroner Timothy Deppisch faces two felony counts of misconduct in public office. The Sheriff's Office launched a probe in February 2023 after the new Medical Examiner flagged discrepancies in Deppisch’s travel expense vouchers. Investigators claim Deppisch sought reimbursement for visiting funeral homes he never actually attended while serving as the elected coroner between 2016 and 2023.



The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office says criminal charges have been filed against former Ozaukee County Coroner Timothy Deppisch following an investigation into alleged irregularities involving official records and reimbursement claims.

Allegations of misconduct

What we know:

Deppisch has been charged with two counts of misconduct in public office – felonies – the news release says.

According to the criminal complaint, count 1 alleges that in December 2022, Deppisch intentionally falsified entries in an official report or record related to his duties as coroner. Count 2 alleges a similar offense occurring in September 2022, also involving the intentional falsification of official records.

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The news release says the investigation began on February 23, 2023, when the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office was notified by the County’s newly appointed Medical Examiner of potential discrepancies in travel expense vouchers submitted by the former coroner. Investigators determined that Deppisch submitted reimbursement requests for travel to funeral homes outside of Ozaukee County. However, multiple funeral home representatives reported that Deppisch had not been present at their facilities as claimed.

Dig deeper:

Deppisch’s duties as coroner included issuing death certifications and cremation permits, which required personal verification of the deceased and inquiry into the cause and manner of death.

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Deppisch was elected in 2016 and served as coroner until January 2023, when the position was transitioned from an elected coroner to an appointed medical examiner.