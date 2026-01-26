Former MPS paraprofessional accused of slapping special needs student

The Brief Former MPS aide Demitrios Visvardis is charged with misdemeanor battery for allegedly slapping a student with cerebral palsy. Visvardis pleaded not guilty on Jan. 26; his next court hearing is set for Feb. 23. The victim’s family is demanding hiring reforms following three similar cases of staff-on-student abuse within a year.



Former Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) paraprofessional Demitrios Visvardis is charged with misdemeanor battery. Prosecutors say he slapped an 18-year-old special needs student at Riverside University High School in November 2025.

On Monday, Jan. 26, Visvardis pleaded not guilty. He will be back in court for a deferred prosecution agreement hearing on Feb. 23.

After more than two months, Shirley Dunn said her daughter, Shrone, still has trouble sleeping. The nightmares started in November, when the 18-year-old girl with cerebral palsy was a student at Milwaukee's Riverside University High School. That is when prosecutors said Visvardis slapped Shrone. The entire thing was caught on camera.

Court records show the incident happened in the hallway while Visvardis was helping Dunn put on her shoes. That is when a struggle started.

Dunn said the video was hard to watch.

Mother upset about treatment of daughter

"He picked her up by her shoulders, slammed her on the chair and then she must have said 'stop hitting me,' because she can say that and that's when he slapped her," Dunn said.

Police later arrested Visvardis and the school sent a notice to families.

Fast-forward to last week when Virvardis was charged and pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor battery.

"No, I'm not happy, that should have been abuse," Dunn said.

It is not the only case like this that FOX6 News has covered.

In March 2025, prosecutors originally charged for MPS aide Jeffrey McClain, 62, with child abuse. He later pleaded guilty to lesser charges of disorderly conduct.

In September 2025, prosecutors charged 63-year-old William Houghton, another MPS aide, also with child abuse.

Dunn told FOX6 News she wants MPS to adjust its hiring and disciplinary process, hoping no one else gets hurt.