Former Milwaukee County Judge Dugan in court; argue for case dismissal

The Brief Former Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan will be back in court on Wednesday. A federal judge will hear arguments for a defense motion that he reconsider a prior order that denied dismissal of the case. Last year, a federal jury convicted Dugan of obstructing federal agents.



Hannah Dugan, the former Milwaukee County judge convicted of obstructing federal agents from carrying out an immigrant enforcement operation at the courthouse last year, is due back in court on Wednesday, June 3.

On Wednesday, a federal judge will hear arguments for a defense motion that he reconsider a prior order that denied dismissal of the case.

Dugan case

Dig deeper:

Dugan and her defense team requested a new trial and an acquittal, but U.S. District Judge Lynn Adelman denied that request in April. She was then scheduled to be sentenced on June 3.

However, days before the sentencing date, Judge Adelman signed an order to hear oral arguments for Dugan's motion that he reconsider a prior order denying dismissal of the case.

Those oral arguments are scheduled for June 3, and Dugan's sentencing has been adjourned as a result.

Judge Hannah Dugan enters federal court on Thursday, Dec. 18.

Jury convicted Dugan

The backstory:

A grand jury's two-count indictment accused Dugan of obstructing federal agents and helping an undocumented man evade those agents, who planned to arrest him inside the Milwaukee County Courthouse to arrest him in April 2025. Prosecutors said Dugan told the agents to go to the chief judge's office down the hall and then directed the undocumented man and his attorney to leave her courtroom through a back door.

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In December, a jury found Dugan guilty of felony obstruction but not guilty of the misdemeanor charge that accused her of helping the undocumented man evade the agents. She resigned as judge in early January.

Eduardo Flores-Ruiz, the man Dugan was accused of helping, was ultimately arrested outside the courthouse. He later pleaded guilty to illegally reentering the U.S. and, in November, was deported.

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