Fake eye doctor sentenced; Kenosha County man out by Memorial Day

The Brief Former salesman Lee Hagopian was sentenced to nine months in prison for practicing optometry without a license at stores in Kenosha and Paddock Lake. FOX6 Investigators first exposed Hagopian's unlicensed exams and sale of expired contact lenses in 2015, leading to a 2021 conviction. With credit for more than seven months served, Hagopian is expected to be released by Memorial Day.



A Kenosha County man with a history of posing as a doctor has been sentenced to jail time after years of investigations and repeat offenses.

Lee Hagopian sentencing

What we know:

Lee Hagopian, 56, appeared via Zoom from the Kenosha County Jail for sentencing on Monday, March 30.

Judge Jason Rossell sentenced Hagopian to nine months in jail. With credit for more than seven months already served, he is expected to be released by Memorial Day.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Earlier this month, Hagopian pleaded guilty to illegal practice of optometry, hit-and-run and threatening a law enforcement officer.

Years of deception

The backstory:

Hagopian's unusual crime was first uncovered by the FOX6 Investigators in 2015 and again in 2019. Hagopian operated a Kenosha store called Eye Xams and later a store in Paddock Lake called Eyes On U Optical.

FOX6 Investigators hidden cameras found Hagopian performing eye exams without a license. One customer said she suffered an eye injury after he sold her contact lenses that had expired years earlier.

After our investigation, state regulators referred Hagopian to the Kenosha County District Attorney's Office for criminal charges. He was convicted in 2021, but prosecutors say he kept practicing optometry after that. Hagopian was charged again in 2022, and that case dragged on for four years until his guilty plea earlier this month.

Related article

Authorities say Hagopian’s criminal behavior escalated in recent years. Court records show he was convicted of battering his ex-wife in 2024. Last year, he was also charged with hit-and-run and threatening a law enforcement officer.

In court

What they're saying:

Hagopian apologized during Monday’s sentencing.

"I never meant to hurt anybody," said Hagopian. "I am truly ashamed of my actions."

The judge also addressed Hagopian’s repeated behavior.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"It's somewhat aggravating considering the court had told you not to engage in that sort of behavior," Rossell said. "And then you once again engaged in that behavior."

Hagopian promised to change.

"[...] Keep my head on straight so I can make sure this never happens again," said Hagopian.

One of the first victims to come forward said she hopes he keeps his word.

"I asked him flat out, are you a doctor? And he told me yes," said Lisa Hawkins. "I'm a big one for second chances. I hope he can change his ways. Unfortunately, his patterns are not in his favor at this time."