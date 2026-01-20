Former bus driver pleads no contest; crash that killed man, hurt another

article

The Brief Former bus driver Montrell Pharm pleaded no contest Tuesday, Jan. 20 to homicide and reckless driving charges regarding a fatal Christmas Day 2024 crash. Pharm struck two men while they worked on a parked truck; 79-year-old Robert Clemons was trapped under the bus and died at the scene. Pharm is scheduled for sentencing on March 12.



A former bus driver pleaded no contest on Tuesday, Jan. 20, to a Christmas Day 2024 fatal crash that happened at 47th and Villard in Milwaukee.

Montrell Pharm entered the pleas to two charges, homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle and reckless driving causing great bodily harm.

Pharm is scheduled to be sentenced on March 12.

Incident details

What we know:

According to the criminal complaint, on Dec. 25 just after 11 p.m., a Milwaukee police officer was dispatched to 47th and Villard for a fatal crash.

When the officer arrived, he saw two damaged vehicles in the roadway. The officer also saw a blood trail that went westbound on Villard "that led on an angle to where the bus had stopped. The bus was observed to have damage to its front end and had a broken passenger side windshield."

Incident at 47th and Villard, Milwaukee

The complaint goes to say that police interviewed the surviving victim of the truck. The victim told police that he and the other victim (who was the surviving victim's grandfather) were both working to fix a truck which was parked on the side of the street.

They were both walking along the driver's side of the truck when the MCTS bus struck both of them and the vehicles.

The bus ran over the victim who was killed, and the surviving victim ran after the bus to get the driver to stop as the other victim was "under the bus," per the complaint. He was unable to catch up to the bus due to his own injuries, but other citizens were able to flag down the bus so that it stopped about a block away.

The one victim had to be extricated from beneath the bus and died on the scene from his injuries. He was later identified as 79-year-old Robert Clemons.

The other victim suffered injuries to his leg and he was informed by the nurses at Froedtert Hospital that he had a broken arm. He was also advised he had a possible broken leg, per the complaint.

Police noted that both vehicles were legally parked.

MCTS bus video

Forward camera:

The MCTS bus is equipped with cameras, one of which faces outward and shows the direction the bus is moving. Another camera records the bus driver.

The complaint goes on to say that video from the forward camera showed the bus primarily driving in the bike lane. It stops at a red light, and then sits there as the light turns green, sitting through the cycle of lights again.

As the bus proceeds through the intersection of 46th and Villard, the two parked vehicles involved in the crash can be observed ahead. The bus then strikes one of the vehicles, pushing it into the other vehicle.

The bus then strikes a person and the bus moves from the bicycle lane back to the main lane of traffic. The bus stops and then begins to move forward again, before stoping and pulling over near 48th and Villard.

Driver camera:

The complaint goes on to say that Montrell Pharm, the defendant, is driving of the bus and is wearing an MCTS jacket. At various times during this video, Pharm appears to be sleeping or has his eyes closed as the bus is both stopped and when it is moving.

At one point, Pharm’s eyes appear to be closed as the bus is moving forward. While his eyes are closed, he appears to be making slight adjustments on the steering wheel. Pharm is then pushed forward in his seat as the driver's compartment appears to shake. He is then shown using the steering wheel.

The bus stops, and then Pharm begins to drive the bus forward again. Pharm stops the bus and appears to apply the parking break, per the complaint.

Bus driver interview

What they're saying:

The complaint goes on to say that police conducted a mirandized interview with Pharm.

Pharm said that since Monday, Dec. 22, he had been working 14-hour days and had one 8 ½ hour shift in between that, and the night before he slept for six hours. He stated he felt ashamed by what happened, but that he was "looking straight ahead, and he had a clear path, and that he was good." The next thing he knew there was an impact.

Pharm made various comments about his health, including comments about his blood sugar, that he is "pre-diabetic" and his body must have shut down. He commented that he does not have insurance, so he has not been able to get the medication in some time, per the complaint.

