Forest Home Avenue resurfacing project back in action March 16

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The Brief Construction crews will be back at work on Forest Home Avenue between 45th Street and Janesville Road starting Monday, March 16. The project includes roadway resurfacing, guardrail improvements, and new pavement markings. Motorists should expect both short-term and long-term lane closures.



Motorists in southern Milwaukee County should note that construction work on Forest Home Avenue (WIS 24) will be back in action starting Monday, March 16.

Forest Home Avenue resurfacing project

What we know:

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) says crews need to complete lighting and restoration work between 45th Street and Howard Avenue. That restoration work includes roadway resurfacing, guardrail improvements and new pavement marking.

Officials said the work will require short-term lane closures along Forest Home Avenue.

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The work on Forest Home between Howard Avenue and Janesville Road will require long-term lane closures for resurfacing and safety improvement work. But Forest Home will remain open to traffic in both directions.

This work is scheduled to be completed this summer. All work is weather-dependent and subject to change.

What you can do:

Learn more about the Forest Home Avenue project on the WisDOT website.