Fond du Lac County crash, truck hit 6-year-old girl

A 6-year-old girl was struck by a pickup truck in Fond du Lac County and seriously injured on Thursday, April 11.

It happened on Townline Road near County Highway P. The Wisconsin State Patrol said the pickup truck was headed south on Townline Road around 5 p.m. when it struck the 6-year-old pedestrian.

The girl was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The 20-year-old driver of the pickup truck was not hurt.