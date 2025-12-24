Expand / Collapse search

Fond du Lac dog attack, shots fired under investigation

Published  December 24, 2025 5:56pm CST
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • Fond du Lac police responded to a report of shots fired on Wednesday afternoon.
    • An investigation determined a man fired shots after loose dogs confronted and bit him multiple times.
    • Police said the dogs' owner was located, and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

FOND DU LAC, Wis. - Fond du Lac police said a man fired gunshots after dogs attacked him on Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 24.

Dog attack, shots fired

Local perspective:

Officers were called to the area of Park and Gillett around 12:35 p.m. Because they were called for possible gunshots, they initiated a controlled tactical response that included an armored vehicle.

Police quickly found and contacted the 69-year-old man and took him into protective custody without incident. 

Dig deeper:

An initial investigation determined that multiple loose dogs escaped from a fenced yard and confronted the man, biting him multiple times. The man fired a gun in an effort to protect himself from further injury.

No one else was hurt, the dogs were not harmed and there was no reported property damage. Police said the dogs' owner was located, and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

What you can do:

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Fond du Lac Police Department at 920-906-5555.

The Source: The Fond du Lac Police Department released information about its investigation into the incident.

