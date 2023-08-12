Fond du Lac restaurant fire near Grove and Pioneer

article

A fire started in a restaurant mechanical room near Grove and Pioneer in Fond du Lac on Friday, Aug. 12.

Fond du Lac Fire Rescue said the fire started around 6:30 p.m.

Firefighters were dispatched to a report of smoke in the basement and smoke detectors sounding at Boda’s Restaurant.

Fire crews encountered light smoke in the basement. The fire was located in the mechanical room. Due to the door being closed to the mechanical room, the fire self – extinguished due to an oxygen deprived environment. The restaurant was unoccupied at the time.

A neighbor was outside the building watering flowers when he heard the smoke detectors sounding. He quickly called the owner, who arrived and called 911 when they saw smoke.

"Without the neighbor there to identify the smoke detectors sounding, and taking quick action to call the owner and 911, the fire could have been much worse." said Battalion Chief Ben Stephany. "His quick actions created a much better outcome for the restaurant."

Officials said the cause of the fire is believed to be a malfunctioning fan that was in the room to keep the area dry. The restaurant will be closed until further notice.