Fond du Lac County chase on I-41, Ripon man arrested

The Brief A Ripon man was arrested after the sheriff's office said he led authorities on a chase. During the chase, the sheriff's office said the suspect hit a state trooper's squad. The man faces multiple charges and is suspected of driving while intoxicated.



A Ripon man was arrested after the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office said he led authorities on a chase, tried to drive the wrong way on I-41 and hit a state trooper's squad on Saturday morning, June 21.

The sheriff's office was first called about a reckless driver in Rosendale. Deputies and a state trooper soon spotted the suspect speeding down State Highway 23. The driver failed to yield to emergency lights and sirens and got onto I-41 northbound.

It sparked a chase that ultimately covered roughly five miles. During the pursuit, the sheriff's office said the man drove recklessly and hit a guardrail. A deputy attempted a PIT maneuver, but the suspect continued to flee, attempting to drive southbound in the northbound lanes of the interstate.

The deputy and a trooper tried to box in the fleeing vehicle, but the suspect hit the trooper's squad and drove around them. The deputy then used his squad to push the suspect's car into a ditch line and pin it against a fence, ending the chase.

What's next:

The 49-year-old man was taken to a hospital for evaluation and then to the Fond du Lac County Jail.

The sheriff's office said he faces charges of eluding an officer, first-degree recklessly endangering safety and hit-and-run. He's also suspected of driving while intoxicated.