Fond du Lac police chase and crash; 2 taken into custody

article

The Brief The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office was involved in a police chase on Wednesday. The pursuit ended in a crash. Both individuals were transported to the Fond du Lac County Jail after being medically cleared.



Two people were taken into custody following a police chase and crash in Fond du Lac County on Wednesday night, March 11.

Police chase

What we know:

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office, around 6:30 p.m. they were notified by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office that deputies were involved in a vehicle pursuit traveling northbound on I-41 from the Highway 28 Wayside.

A deputy with the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office later observed the suspect vehicle traveling northbound on County Highway K at approximately 96 mph. The driver failed to stop for the deputy.

A deputy deployed stop-stick tire deflation devices at the intersection of County Highway B and County Highway V in the Village of Eden; however, the deployment was unsuccessful, and the suspect vehicle continued northbound.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

A second deputy deployed stop sticks at the intersection of County Highway V and County Highway K.

As the suspect vehicle approached the intersection, the driver swerved toward the south shoulder and toward the deputy in an attempt to avoid the stop sticks. The vehicle entered the south ditch, crossed County Highway K, and rolled over before coming to rest in the southwest portion of the intersection.

The occupants advised deputies they needed assistance and were unable to exit the vehicle.

Both individuals were successfully extricated and evaluated by medical personnel on scene.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The suspect vehicle sustained substantial damage as a result of the rollover crash. Both occupants were transported by ambulance to local hospitals with minor injuries.

In custody

What we know:

The driver, a 23-year-old woman from Menasha who was on probation, was charged with the following:

Felony Fleeing/Eluding an Officer

Recklessly Endangering Safety

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Operate with Restricted Controlled Substance

The passenger, a 20-year-old man from Milwaukee who was also on probation and had an active warrant through Probation and Parole, was charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Both individuals were transported to the Fond du Lac County Jail after being medically cleared.