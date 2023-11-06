Fond du Lac house fire; 2 children escape, pets rescued

article

Firefighters on Monday morning, Nov. 6 responded to the scene of a house fire in Fond du Lac. Crews were called to the area of Division Street and Military Road around 2:45 a.m.

Upon arrival, fire crews encountered heavy smoke and fire showing from the kitchen area. The fire caused extensive smoke damage to the home.

Crews rescued three dogs and a bunny from the home.

The home was occupied at the time with two children who were asleep upstairs.

Working smoke alarms alerted one of the occupants to the fire. One of the children woke up the other sibling.

The smoke was too intense to evacuate from the second floor. The children used a fire escape ladder to self-rescue out the second floor window.

There was no immediate need for medical attention for the occupants.