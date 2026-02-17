Fond du Lac home invasion Tuesday morning, suspect sought

article

The Brief Fond du Lac police are investigating a Tuesday morning home invasion. Police said a suspect entered a home through an unlocked patio door. The suspect has not been found, and the investigation remains active.



Fond du Lac police are looking for a suspect who they said entered a home through an unlocked patio door early Tuesday morning, Feb. 17.

What we know:

It happened just after 2 a.m. on Primrose Lane, off of Rienzi Road west of Highway 151. Police said a resident reported an unknown male, who may have been wearing a hoodie and face covering, was in their living room.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

The suspect left after residents yelled at him, and he was gone before police officers arrived at the scene. Officers set up a perimeter and searched for the suspect with a K-9 and help from the sheriff's office drone.

What we don't know:

The suspect has not been found, and the investigation remains active.

Featured article

What you can do:

Police will canvass the neighborhood for surveillance and doorbell camera footage to help identify the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to email Det. Matt Chevremont or call 920-322-3744. To remain anonymous, call the Crime Alert line at 920-322-3740.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

What they're saying:

In a Facebook post, Police Chief Aaron Goldstein said:

"This type of incident can feel unsettling, especially when it happens in the place where you should feel the safest, your home. I want our residents to know that we take this very seriously. An unlawful entry into an occupied residence is something we respond to with urgency and care. We also understand the concern this may cause, and we are here for our community. Please remain alert, check on your neighbors, and report anything suspicious. We are committed to doing everything we can to ensure our neighborhoods remain safe."