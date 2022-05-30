Fond du Lac High School Snapchat threat, police investigate

article

Fond du Lac police are investigating a threat apparently posted to Snapchat warning that Fond du Lac High School "might get shot up tomorrow."

Police on Monday, May 30 said they received information from students who received the threat stating: "Apperantly [sic] there are threats of an 11th and 12th grader having a gun on [sic] fondy just didn’t do anything with it so pretty much the school might get shot up tomorrow. So if you, Guys have a choice to not go then don’t."

School district leaders and police are working together to investigate.

Fond du Lac police asked that anyone with additional information about this message please contact them at 920-970-7951, email mchevremont@fdl.wi.gov or the Crime Alert at 920-322-3740, callers can remain anonymous.