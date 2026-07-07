Fond du Lac fentanyl overdose death; Milwaukee man gets 9 years in prison

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The Brief A Milwaukee man was sentenced to 9 years in prison in connection with a fentanyl overdose death. Oden was convicted of second-degree reckless homicide. The City of Fond du Lac Police Department and the Lake Winnebago Area Drug Unit investigated the case.



Don Oden of Milwaukee was sentenced to 9 years in prison and 6 years of extended supervision for a fentanyl toxicity overdose death that occurred in Fond du Lac on January 5, 2025.

Oden was convicted of second-degree reckless homicide.

What they're saying:

"Parents are continuing to bury their children from the devastating impact of fentanyl in our communities," said District Attorney Toney. "Today is a small measure of justice for a mother and her family but we will continue to stand with all those families impacted by fentanyl to fight for justice and take dangerous drug dealers off our streets. To those still waiting for justice, you’re not alone and we’ll continue to fight for you."

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The City of Fond du Lac Police Department and the Lake Winnebago Area Drug Unit investigated the case, which was prosecuted by District Attorney Eric Toney and ADA Demetri Sweat.