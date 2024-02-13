Fond du Lac fatal crash; 1 woman dead, child uninjured

article

A woman is dead following a crash in Fond du Lac, police said Tuesday evening, Feb. 13.

At approximately 6:23 p.m. Tuesday, the Fond du Lac Police Department and Fire/Rescue responded to the area of Follett and Main. The vehicle ended up striking landscaping bricks and came to a rest sitting atop a cluster of bushes.

Officers located the 33-year-old female, unresponsive inside the vehicle. There was also a three-year-old in the vehicle that paramedics noted had no crash injuries.

The woman was extricated and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, where she was later pronounced deceased.

The investigation into the circumstances that led up to the death of the 33-year-old female is active and ongoing at this time. The Fond du Lac Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy to determine the exact cause and manner of death.