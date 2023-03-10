Fond du Lac County crash; 1 dead, 1 injured

One person was killed and another was injured Friday morning in a Fond du Lac County crash that involved a jackknifed semi-truck.

It happened on Interstate 41 southbound near County Highway N around 4:15 a.m. The Wisconsin State Patrol said the semi jackknifed on the overpass, blocking a lane of traffic.

An SUV then hit the back of the semi-truck and became lodged beneath it. The driver died, and a passenger was taken to a hospital with injuries.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The semi-truck driver did not report any injuries, officials said.

I-41 was detoured for roughly five hours because of the crash. It remains under investigation.