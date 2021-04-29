Fond du Lac man gets 79+ years in prison for 2018 shooting

article

Delaney Watt, 33, of Fond du Lac has been sentenced to 79 years and five months in prison for a 2018 shooting that left one victim partially paralyzed and sent another to Children's Wisconsin for treatment.

Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney announced the sentencing Thursday, April 29. In addition to prison time, Watt was sentenced to 63 years of extended supervision.

The shooting happened on Sept. 12, 2018, in Fond du Lac. Prosecutors say Watt fired three shots at a group of people walking into an apartment complex, striking two victims.

One of the victims became paralyzed from the waste the down as a result of the injuries and another victim suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown to Children’s Wisconsin for treatment. The evidence reflected that the shooting appeared to be drug-related over a debt owed by one of the victims who was not struck by any bullets.

The investigation was led by the Fond du Lac Police Department. Watt was on probation at the time of the shooting and was identified as a suspect by an anonymous source.

Watt was then located in the vehicle observed leaving the scene of the shooting and was taken into custody on a probation hold less than a day after the shooting.

After a five-day jury trial, Watt was found guilty of 14 counts. In total, he was convicted of:

2 counts: First-degree reckless injury

4 counts: Recklessly endangering safety

2 counts: Felon in possession of a firearm

1 count: Endangering safety by use of a firearm

1 count: Possession with intent to deliver cocaine (greater than 40 grams)

1 count: Possession with intent to deliver marijuana (between 200 and 1,000 grams)

1 count: Maintaining a drug trafficking place

1 count: Possession of marijuana

1 count: Obstructing an officer

Numerous counts were dismissed with the filing of amended information during the trial to conform to the facts and evidence elicited during the trial.

The jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict regarding attempted homicide and instead convicted Watt of a lesser included offense -- recklessly endangering safety

Watt was found not guilty of two counts of aggravated battery, as the State requested the jury do during closing arguments.

He faced a maximum sentencing of more than 200 years behind bars.