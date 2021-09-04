Wisconsin sheriff's badge from 1920s found during move

article

The Fond du Lac County sheriff on Thursday, Sept. 2 shared a piece of law enforcement history on the sheriff's office Facebook page.

A moving company was cleaning furniture out of an old Oshkosh bank and found a wallet and badge inside the drawer of a wooden desk. The items belonged to Arthur Briggs, who served as Fond du Lac County sheriff from 1924 to 1925, current Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt wrote.

Also found were a business card that listed the old, three-digit phone number and address of the sheriff's office – that address is now a parking lot for the Fond du Lac City-County Government Center. The current sheriff's office and jail were constructed in the 1950s, Waldschmidt said.

Briggs was the county's 39th sheriff.