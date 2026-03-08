Fond du Lac County pursuit; 3 arrested, drugs seized

article

The Brief Fond du Lac County deputies pursued a reckless driver for 17.2 miles on Highway 41 before the vehicle crashed into a median barrier on Sunday. Deputies say a rifle, methamphetamine, crack cocaine and marijuana were found in the vehicle after a K9 alert. The 39-year-old Watertown driver was already out on bond in eight felony cases and had nine active warrants.



A high-speed pursuit that began in Fond du Lac County ended with three people in custody and drugs and a rifle recovered after deputies say a reckless driver tried to flee a traffic stop.

What we know:

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened Sunday, March 8, when a deputy spotted a vehicle driving recklessly on Highway 41 northbound near Military Road in the City of Fond du Lac. Deputies say the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed and swerving in and out of traffic before exiting the highway.

The deputy attempted a traffic stop on Military Road, but the vehicle accelerated and fled, starting a pursuit.

Authorities say the driver re-entered Highway 41 traveling southbound, with deputies continuing the pursuit into Dodge County. Deputies from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office attempted to deploy tire deflation devices, but the driver avoided them before losing control of the vehicle while trying to evade the devices.

The vehicle exited the roadway on the left shoulder and became tangled in the median cable barrier on Highway 41 near Highway 28, bringing the pursuit to an end.

Deputies say the driver and two passengers complied with commands and were taken into custody without incident.

Dig deeper:

A K9 conducted an open-air sniff of the vehicle and alerted deputies to the presence of narcotics. During a search of the vehicle, authorities say they found a rifle, methamphetamine, crack cocaine and marijuana.

The driver, identified by authorities as a 39-year-old Watertown man, was already out on bond in eight open felony cases and had nine active arrest warrants at the time of the pursuit.

Authorities say the cases include numerous drug trafficking charges, burglary, domestic abuse-related offenses, unauthorized use of food stamps and multiple counts of felony bail jumping.

The sheriff’s office says it will recommend additional charges including fleeing and eluding an officer, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, felon in possession of a firearm and multiple drug delivery charges.

A 23-year-old Milwaukee man who was a front-seat passenger and a 50-year-old Watertown woman in the rear seat were also arrested. The woman was placed on a probation hold related to a previous cocaine delivery conviction.

Investigators say the pursuit lasted about 17.2 miles. No injuries or vehicle damage were reported.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office says it was assisted by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol.