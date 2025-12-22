Fond du Lac County police chase; Menasha man arrested

article

The Brief A 26-year-old Menasha man was arrested Sunday night after a three-mile high-speed chase in Fond du Lac County. The pursuit began on Highway 26 after a failed traffic stop for speeding, involving illegal passing and disregarding sirens. The suspect was taken into custody without injury.



A 26-year-old Menasha man was arrested on Sunday, Dec. 21 following a miles-long police chase in Fond du Lac County.

Miles-long police chase

What we know:

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office said it was around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday when a deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a southbound vehicle on State Highway 26 near County Highway T for a speed-related violation.

After the deputy activated emergency lights and siren, the driver in the vehicle accelerated and failed to yield, resulting in a pursuit. The vehicle continued southbound on Highway 26, disregarding emergency equipment and passing other vehicles in a marked no-passing zone.

The driver came to a stop south of County Highway TC. Deputies conducted a high-risk traffic stop, and the driver was taken into custody without incident.

The Menasha man is being held on charges of Fleeing and Eluding and Reckless Endangering Safety at the Fond du Lac County Jail.

Officials said the police chase lasted approximately three miles. No injuries or property damage were reported.