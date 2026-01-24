Fond du Lac child death investigation, woman arrested for neglect

article

The Brief Fond du Lac police arrested a woman after a weeks-long child death investigation. Police said a dead child was brought to a hospital in December 2025. The 51-year-old woman is being held in the Fond du Lac County Jail.



Fond du Lac police on Friday arrested a woman after a weeks-long investigation into the death of a 12-year-old child.

What they're saying:

The investigation began after officers responded to a hospital, where it was reported that a dead child had been brought into the emergency department, on Dec. 5, 2025.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Detectives and officers gathered evidence, interviewed witnesses and partnered with other agencies in the weeks that followed. As a result of that investigation, a 51-year-old Fond du Lac woman was arrested for child neglect.

"This was an incredibly complex and heartbreaking case," Fond du Lac Police Lt. Nicholas Hahn said. "Our team worked tirelessly to uncover the truth and ensure accountability. We remain committed to seeking justice for the victim and providing a measure of closure for the community."

The woman is currently being held in the Fond du Lac County Jail.