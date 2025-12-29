Flu cases rising nationwide, Wisconsin officials warn of rough season ahead

The Brief Flu cases are increasing nationwide and across Wisconsin, with Milwaukee seeing higher hospitalization rates than the rest of the state. Health officials say a new influenza strain and holiday gatherings are contributing to rising case counts. Doctors urge vaccination, handwashing and staying home when sick to limit further spread.



Flu cases are climbing across the country and are expected to rise further following Christmas gatherings, driven in part by a highly transmissible new strain and low vaccination rates, health officials say.

What we know:

Doctors continue to stress that handwashing remains one of the most effective ways to prevent the spread of influenza.

In Wisconsin, state health leaders say the virus is already spreading as the calendar turns toward 2026, raising concerns that this flu season could be especially difficult. Officials point to holiday travel and gatherings as key factors fueling transmission.

"There’s no question that influenza is here," said Dr. Jeff Pothof, an emergency medicine physician with UW Health. "We had relatively low influenza levels until after the Thanksgiving holiday."

By the numbers:

Pothof said about four out of every 100,000 Wisconsin residents are currently hospitalized with influenza. In Milwaukee, that number is higher — roughly seven per 100,000.

"Right now, we’re seeing a little bit higher activity in the Milwaukee area compared to the rest of the state," he said.

Leaders with Milwaukee’s Health Department report emergency department visits tied to flu are at their highest levels since the 2023–2024 flu season.

Pothof said part of the concern this year is a new influenza strain known as H3N2 subclade K, which has the potential to cause more severe illness, particularly among people 65 and older or those who are immunocompromised. He said the strain has mutated since the current vaccine was developed, though vaccination still offers protection.

"The vaccine is producing some immunity that will help you if you come down with flu, not end up having to go to the hospital," Pothof said.

Big picture view:

With New Year’s gatherings approaching, doctors say discipline is critical to limit further spread.

"We just have to be disciplined if we’re sick in staying home," he said.

Pothof emphasized basic prevention steps, including frequent handwashing, covering coughs, and keeping sick children home from school, to protect those with weakened immune systems.

"In the next couple of weeks, we’ll just see how many cases we have or how high that spike gets," he said. "It’s a little too early to tell that."

Early symptoms of the flu include fever, sore throat and headache, according to Pothof. He said symptoms can often be managed with over-the-counter medications such as Tylenol or ibuprofen, rest and staying hydrated.

What you can do:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also recommends avoiding close contact with people who are sick, staying home when ill, covering the mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, avoiding touching the face, and practicing good hygiene to reduce the risk of infection.