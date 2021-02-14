Florida woman wants apology after Tom Brady's trophy toss

A Fort Myers woman says Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady insulted her family’s legacy when he tossed the Lombardi trophy across the water to another teammate during Wednesday’s Super Bowl celebration boat parade in Tampa.

"I personally would like an apology, not just to me and my family and the other silversmiths but to the fans, all the football fans the other team players," Lorraine Grohs told FOX 4.

Grohs explained that her father, Greg Grohs, is a master silversmith who worked for Tiffany and Company from 1967 to 1994 and crafted the first Lombardi Trophy.

"It just upset me that this trophy was disgraced and disrespected by being thrown as if it was a real football," Grohs said in an interview with the television station.

READ What if Lombardi Trophy was dropped after Brady's boat parade toss?

She added, "I've seen this trophy being made at the factory at Tiffany's and it's a beautiful trophy. My father had to chisel the seams, he had to chisel the seams by hand. There is a newspaper article that shows him working on that trophy. The ball is hand-formed and the base is as well," Grohs explained.

Advertisement

Grohs told FOX 4 that while she isn’t much of a football fan, she always watches the Super Bowl to see the football players hold up the Lombardi Trophy with pride.

CONNECT WITH FOX 13:

Download our free news app

Sign up for our daily newsletter