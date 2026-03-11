Flooding, hail in Racine County after strong storms Tuesday night

The Brief Strong storms Tuesday night, March 10, caused flooding in Racine County. Early Wednesday brings a risk of freezing drizzle, followed by a brief burst of light snow.



Thunderstorms moved across southeast Wisconsin on Tuesday evening, March 10. The storm system brought heavy rain, strong winds and hail, prompting multiple watches and warnings.

Racine County storms

What we know:

FOX6 viewers sent in videos and photos showing the flooding and hail in Racine County. The videos show flooded streets near Swing City in Burlington, standing water near J. I. Case High School in Racine, and hail in Sturtevant.

Further south, a large tornado touched down near Kankakee, Illinois around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, causing extensive damage as it moved into Aroma Park and Newton County, Indiana.

Hail in Sturtevant on March 10, 2026 (Courtesy: Lloyd Johnson)

The twister also moved into Newton County, Indiana.

Photo gallery

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Racine County flooding (Courtesy: Joseph Bartos)

Wednesday weather

What's next:

Southern Wisconsin remains in an active late-winter pattern with several quick-hitting systems over the next several days. Early Wednesday brings a risk of freezing drizzle, followed by a brief burst of light snow.

Conditions will be quiet Thursday before a stronger storm Thursday night, bringing mainly rain and gusty winds into Friday.