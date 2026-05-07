Milwaukee FPC meeting; to talk Flock cameras, MPD's 'use of force' policy

The Brief There are more possible changes coming to some Milwaukee Police Department policies. Milwaukee city leaders are raising new questions and concerns about the police department's use of Flock cameras. Additionally, there are more possible changes coming to how MPD officers report the use of deadly force.



The Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission will meet on Thursday night, May 7, to discuss a number of items – including the use of Flock cameras, along with a resolution to tweak the Milwaukee Police Department's current use of force policy.

Flock cameras

What we know:

Concerns over the use of flock cameras to fight crime – that's one of the big topics set for discussion at tonight's FPC meeting.

The cameras have faced push back from the community after prosecutors charged an MPD officer for misusing the technology in March.

Prosecutors allege Josue Ayala used Flock cameras to track a romantic partner and that partner's ex. They say in the span of a month, the officer searched the pair 179 times. In February, prosecutors charged Ayala with attempted misconduct in public office.

A number of Common Council members wrote a letter expressing "serious concern" to the Milwaukee Police Department over the use of Flock cameras.

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In the letter, the Milwaukee aldermen said they had serious concerns about what they call "a lack of adequate guardrails, auditing, supervision and transparency."

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During Thursday's meeting, the Milwaukee Police Department will be fielding questions from members of the FPC – including what guardrails are actually in place to avoid potential misuse.

"We also understand, especially from a recent situation, that we can do better. We understand that we have to put in more robust checks and balances," said Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman.

Use of Force

What we know:

There are more possible changes coming to how Milwaukee police officers report the use of deadly force.

The modification to the use of force policy is specifically targeted at how and when officers must report the use of deadly force.

Under the current version of MPD's standard operating procedure, a use of force report must be completed when a department member discharges a firearm. It excludes training situations, or if and when a member points a firearm at a person.

The potential change would include when a member "draws or displays a firearm (including a shotgun or rifle) to effect an arrest or seizure of a person."

The resolution is sponsored by Alderman Peter Burgelis, who said in a meeting last month this essentially restores a recently deleted requirement previously in place.

Additionally, during Thursday's meeting, they are also expected to dicuss the ongoing debate over MPD's chase policy.

The Source: FOX6 News obtained Milwaukee Police Department data and utilized prior coverage.



