Flight For Life: Hartford base to open by early 2023

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Hartford
HARTFORD, Wis. - Flight For Life has filed a letter of intent with the City of Hartford, Wisconsin, to open a new base of operations at the Hartford Municipal Airport. 

A news release says the goal is for the base to be open late 2022/early 2023. 

Officials say this expansion will advance Flight For Life’s mission to provide Wisconsin communities with research based critical care transport services, while decreasing response times to the northern service area.

This notice signifies the start of the second phase of Flight For Life’s overall strategic plan. This desired expansion project follows the opening of the Burlington base in November 2021. 

