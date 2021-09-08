Flight For Life Burlington base; part of expansion in SE Wisconsin

article

Flight For Life announced on Wednesday, Sept. 8 a new base in Burlington -- located at the Burlington Municipal Airport.

A news release says this expansion will advance Flight For Life’s overall mission to provide Wisconsin communities research-based critical care transport services by decreasing response times to injuries in southern Wisconsin, including Racine, Walworth, and Kenosha Counties, therefore improving patient outcomes.

Flight For Life will operate out of a temporarily leased hangar while a permanent hangar location at the airport can be identified and constructed.

Officials say the Burlington base is one component in a number of strategic initiatives that Flight For Life will announce in the near future.