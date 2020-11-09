Fiserv commits $10M to helping small businesses amid pandemic

Fiserv has committed more than $10 million to help small businesses during the coronavirus pandemic with its Back2Business grant.

"It’s almost like Christmas as a kid. That gift you’ve always wanted and you open it up and that’s what it is," said Jason Alston, a small business owner. "Once they called me in the beginning, I thought it was a joke and a scam."

But it was neither a joke nor a scam. It was a gift of generosity from the Fiserv Back2Business grant. The money allows Alston to buy more safety materials for his restaurant Heaven's Time Barbecue in Milwaukee.

"I wish I would have invested in gloves a long time ago. But it’s helped us do a lot of things that we needed to do and needed help with," Alston said.

Fiserv is committed to helping small businesses all over the country.

"Small businesses are critical to our economy at large, they’re really what moves our economy in our communities," said Todd Horvath, President of Account Processing for Fiserv. "We've committed over $10 million to support small businesses across the country."

It is giving others the chance to receive a gift of hope.

"There's people really out here wanting to help. I was always taught that if you’re in a position to help you should do it and that’s what a lot of these people are doing," Alston said.

The grant is now available nationwide.