First Stage offers Pay What You Choose performances

First Stage is showing their commitment to deepening their impact throughout the community with their "Pay What You Choose" performances and "Amplify" play series. Michelle Loricco, associate artistic director for First Stage, joins FOX6 WakeUp with the details.

Pay What You Choose seats are available on a first come, first served basis with a minimum suggested ticket price of $10 per person. Doors open one hour prior to the start of the Pay What You Choose performance. Patrons are encouraged to arrive early. You may pre-order your tickets by phone only at (414) 267-2961. To find out how to reserve tickets for your community organization, contact us at ticketmanager@firststage.org .