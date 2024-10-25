Expand / Collapse search

First Lady Jill Biden Wisconsin visit; campaign event for Oct. 27

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  October 25, 2024 10:21am CDT
2024 Election
LA CROSSE, Wis. - The White House announced on Friday, Oct. 25 that First Lady Jill Biden will be campaigning for Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris in Wisconsin on Sunday, Oct. 27. 

The first lady is set to arrive in La Crosse on Sunday afternoon – and take part in a political event in the city around dinner time. 

Earlier on Sunday, Jill Biden will make campaign stops in Michigan. 

Wisconsin and Michigan are two of the seven battleground states that are expected to be key to deciding this year's presidential election.