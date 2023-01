article

Firefighters on Monday, Jan. 9 responded to the scene of a fire at John’s Disposal Services in Whitewater.

Highway U is shut down between Fremont and Highway D. Crews will be operating on scene for an extended period of time.

Fire at John’s Disposal in Whitewater

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.