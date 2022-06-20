Cross still stands after fire destroys Texas church: 'A sight to behold'

article

A fire tore through a Texas church on Friday, leveling the building and destroying nearly everything inside – except for a cross that was still standing among the charred debris.

The fire broke out at the Balsora Baptist Church in Bridgeport and quickly consumed the structure, according to Wise County Emergency Services Department No. 2.

As the flames were put out and the smoke cleared, firefighters spotted the sign of hope still standing.

Firefighters worked to put out a fire that broke out at Balsora Baptist Church in Bridgeport, Texas, on Friday. (Wise County Emergency Services Department No. 2)

"A devastating loss to our community, but a sight to behold," the department said. "The fire took the structure, but not the cross. A symbol that the building was just that, a building. The Church is the congregation, and where 2 or more gather, there He shall be also."

Extreme temperatures posed a challenge to the fire crew’s resources, prompting officials to request aid from at least 11 other local and state agencies, the department said.

It was unclear how the fire started at Balsora Baptist Church in Bridgeport, Texas, on Friday. (Wise County Emergency Services Department No. 2)

As firefighters battled the blaze , the church roof began to collapse with crews still inside, according to fire officials. Several firefighters were treated by Wise County EMS on the scene.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation.

Despite the devastating loss, the church held a prayer gathering on Sunday, KSAT-TV reported.

