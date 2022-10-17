Findley Medical Clinic: Monkeypox vaccine available

article

Monkeypox vaccinations are now available at the Findley Medical Clinic.

The clinic is supplying the JYNNEOS vaccine, which is the federally preferred vaccine for monkeypox.

The Department of Health Services (DHS) is following the federal recommendation to prioritize the JYNNEOS vaccine for people at the highest risk of infection.

In Wisconsin, JYNNEOS is currently available for the following patients:

People who have had close contact with others who have contracted the disease.

People with certain risk factors are more likely to have been recently exposed to monkeypox, even if they have not had documented exposure to someone with confirmed monkeypox.

According to the Milwaukee Health Department, there were 33 confirmed cases of the monkeypox virus in the city as of Oct. 10.

Monkeypox can spread to anyone through close, personal, often skin-to-skin contact including:

Direct contact with monkeypox rash, scabs or body fluids from a person with monkeypox. Federal officials believe this is currently the most common way that monkeypox is spreading in the U.S.

Touching objects, fabrics (clothing, bedding, or towels), and surfaces that have been used by someone with a monkeypox.

Contact with respiratory secretions.

This contact can happen during intimate contact, including:

Oral, anal and vaginal sex or touching the genitals (penis, testicles, labia and vagina) or anus of a person with monkeypox.

Hugging, massaging and kissing.

Prolonged face-to-face contact.

Touching fabrics and objects during sex that were used by a person with monkeypox and that have not been disinfected, such as bedding, towels, fetish gear and sex toys.

For answers to frequently asked questions about monkeypox, visit the DHS website.

Eligible patients are invited to obtain their monkeypox vaccinations at the Findley Medical Clinic in Wauwatosa – located at 10721 W. Capitol Drive, Suites 110 and 210.

Patients will need to provide photo identification and their vaccination card, as well as their insurance card if they have insurance.

Findley Medical Clinic. also can provide second booster doses of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Findley Medical Clinic. accepts same-day appointments and scheduled routine care. The clinic is open Mondays through Saturdays by appointment. Walk-ins are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis on Fridays and Saturdays.

