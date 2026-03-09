Fight leads to shots fired near 14th and Burnham, no injuries
MILWAUKEE - A fight led to a shots-fired incident in Milwaukee on Sunday evening, March 8.
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 6:16 p.m., two people got into a fight near the McDonald's near 14th and Burnham.
One of the people then discharged a firearm. No one was struck by the gunfire.
Police are looking for the person responsible.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7222 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips App.
