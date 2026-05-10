Fight at Mayfair Mall, security officers accidentally pepper-sprayed

article

The Brief Multiple security officers at Mayfair Mall were accidentally pepper-sprayed on Saturday, May 9. It happened when the security officers were trying to break up a fight between two people. One of the security officers accidentally pepper-sprayed the other officers during the incident, and one had to go to the hospital.



A fight broke out at Mayfair Mall on Saturday afternoon, May 9, and several security officers were inadvertently pepper-sprayed trying to break up the fight.

Incident details

What we know:

According to the Wauwatosa Police Department, police officers responded to the mall at 2:14 p.m. for two people who were physically fighting. Mayfair Mall security was attempting to separate them.

When officers got there, those people had left the mall and were in the parking lot. Eventually, both of those adults were taken into custody and issued municipal citations for disorderly conduct.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Mayfair security attempted to use pepper spray on the people who were fighting. However, a security officer accidently sprayed several other security officers rather than the people who were fighting.

Those security officers were treated by the Wauwatosa Fire Department and one was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.