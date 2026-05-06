FIFA World Cup: Former Bucks exec Alex Lasry leads host committee

The Brief Former Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry is serving as the CEO for the FIFA World Cup 2026 New York New Jersey Host Committee. Lasry is managing logistics for eight matches at MetLife Stadium, which are expected to draw 1.2 million visitors. Inspired by Milwaukee’s Deer District, Lasry is prioritizing "fan zones" to ensure the tournament is accessible and exciting for those without stadium tickets.



For the first time in more than 30 years, the FIFA World Cup is coming to the United States – and you can watch it on FOX6. It seems there's always a Wisconsin connection to every big story, and this one is no exception.

Milwaukee connection

What we know:

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the FIFA World Cup 26 NYNJ Host Committee is proud to call Milwaukee home. FOX6 WakeUp anchor Nikola Junewicz and Photojournalist Eduard Poser sat down with Alex Lasry during a recent visit back home. Lasry relocated his family to New York City for the job last year.

Alex Lasry

Taking a look around Lasry's home office in Milwaukee, where we conducted the interview, it looks more like a museum. Shelves are filled with mementos of an incredible career spanning sports and politics in Wisconsin. From serving as a team executive when the Milwaukee Bucks won the 2021 NBA Championship, to his instrumental role in bringing the Democratic National Convention to Milwaukee, Lasry has quite the resume.

New, bigger challenge

What they're saying:

This summer, Lasry may be in for his biggest, most challenging job yet with the FIFA World Cup.

"The logistics and operational complexities of an event of this scale and scope is just different," explained Lasry. "Not that I’ve worked on, but I don’t think there’s ever been something like this in the United States."

Alex Lasry

Lasry was tapped to serve as CEO for the World Cup’s New York New Jersey Host Committee in 2025. The title is a bit of a mouthful, but Lasry said the job is all about fan experience.

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"To ensure that our fans coming to and from our region are going to have an experience that they’ll never forget, it’s our job to handle everything outside the stadium," said Lasry.

That includes what organizers call the "four pillars" of planning: a smooth transportation plan, security, fan engagement, and economic impact, which will be significant.

Planning for the World Cup

By the numbers:

Of the more than 100 matches happening over 40 days in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, eight games will happen at MetLife Stadium. Those eight games alone will bring 1.2 million visitors and $3.3 billion to the New York/New Jersey area.

But the lasting impact of the event, Lasry said, might be harder to quantify.

"I think we’re hoping this World Cup can do what the 'Dream Team' did for basketball around the world in ’92," Lasry elaborated. "I think the hope is this World Cup will bring the popularity and the excitement of soccer to the United States."

Making the games accessible

Dig deeper:

For Lasry, a critical part of that goal is accessibility. With resale ticket prices topping $11,000, some even being listed in the millions, he knows most people cannot afford to get inside MetLife Stadium. But that shouldn’t matter.

"The creation of the Deer District was the way for people to participate in the game and feel that energy and excitement without going inside Fiserv Forum," Lasry said. "That's what we want to create and that's what I think you're starting to see around the country with all the fan fests and fan zones."

Alex Lasry

From the biggest sporting events Wisconsin has seen, to the biggest the world has seen, Lasry draws inspiration for his planning from his years in Milwaukee. All of that work will be coming to a head in just a matter of weeks.

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"These next three months are going to be the most intense things ever and literally, on July 20th it'll be all over," Lasry explained. "That's how these things go, it's a sprint."

With the finish line in sight, Lasry works tirelessly toward the goal of a safe, smooth experience that celebrates the spirit of all soccer fans.

Full interview

Dig deeper:

Watch on FOX6

What you can do:

The FIFA World Cup begins on June 11. FOX6 is proud to broadcast dozens of games live.