Festival Foods, Hormel Foods donate 2.1K hams to Hunger Task Force

Festival Foods and Hormel Foods donated on Friday, March 5 2,100 hams – or 7,000 pounds – to Hunger Task Force in Milwaukee. The gift is part of the Hormel Cure 81 Hams for Hunger program, which began in 1989.

Mark Skogen, Festival Foods president and CEO, issued the following statement in a news release:

"We are honored to join Hormel Foods and its partners to help feed local families. This program is especially significant this year, with so many in our communities suffering from hunger due to circumstances surrounding the pandemic."

Ham donation by Festival Foods, Hormel Foods

Sherrie Tussler, Executive Director of Hunger Task Force, stated:

"This generous ham donation will reach far and wide, reaching families throughout Wisconsin through Hunger Task Force’s statewide network of Free and Local emergency food partners. From local Milwaukee food programs to Tribal Nations in Minocqua to small food pantries in rural Wisconsin, these hams will make a difference for many."