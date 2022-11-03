Feed Your Soul is a one-of-a kind event in Milwaukee

Tomorrow night a group of local artists are getting together with Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin to fight hunger with art!
Tomorrow night a group of local artists are getting together with Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin to fight hunger with art! Brian Kramp is at The House Of Rad with a preview of an event that’s helped raise more than 800,000 dollars over nearly 20 years.
Fighting hunger with art, that’s the goal of tomorrow night’s Feed Your Soul with Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin
Brian Kramp is at the House Of Rad, where artists hope to raise 600,000 meals for those in need.
Nearly twenty years ago a group of designers and architects threw a party with local artists
Brian Kramp is in Milwaukee’s Riverwest neighborhood with an artist who will be painting live at tomorrow night’s live auction.
