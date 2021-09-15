Expand / Collapse search

Feds seek Larry Bishop, Milwaukee man with a half dozen warrants

Wisconsin's Most Wanted
Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Larry Bishop

Federal authorities say half a dozen warrants have elevated the urgency to arrest 35-year-old Larry Bishop.

"Mr. Bishop is wanted for several open felony warrants that include possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver amphetamines, and a couple of warrants for felon in possession of a firearm," the U.S. Marshal on the case told FOX6 News.

Bishop has strong ties to Milwaukee’s south side, specifically around 16th and Lincoln.

"Individuals that are associated with drug-related violations and weapons violations pose a serious threat to the community and safety for others," the marshal explained.

Authorities have a message for anyone caught assisting him. 

"If you are aiding and aboding a fugitive you can be charged with crimes," the marshal said.

Bishop is considered armed and dangerous – and is known by the nickname B.B. Authorities describe Bishop as being 5'11" tall, weighing 210 pounds, with a tattoo on his arm that says "6th Street."

Anyone with information on where he could is encouraged to call the tipline 414-297-3707.

