FedEx truck, milk hauler collide; thousands of gallons of milk spilled

article

A collision between a FedEx truck and a milk truck in Dodge County caused thousands of gallons of milk to spill onto the roadway and into a culvert on Thursday morning, Sept. 22.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office responded to the wreck on County Highway P at County Highway N in the Township of Rubicon around 9:45 a.m. Thursday.

A news release says the initial investigation showed that a 26-year-old Franklin man was driving the FedEx deliver truck west on County Highway N and had stopped at the intersection with County Highway P. A 28-year-old Mayville man was driving the milk truck south on County Highway P – approaching the intersection with County Highway N. Officials say the FedEx truck entered the intersection, failing to yield to the milk truck. Both vehicles collided in the intersection, causing the milk truck to overturn and spill approximately 5,800 gallons of milk.

FedEx truck, milk truck collide in the Town of Rubicon

Both drivers were taken to Hartford Hospital for treatment of their injuries.

County Highway P, between County Highway N to the east and County Highway N to the west, were closed for scene clean-up.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Assisting with the crash were Hartford Fire Department, Hartford EMS, Dodge County Emergency Response Team and the Dodge County Highway Department.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office Crash Investigation Team and the Dodge CountyMCSAP Inspector.