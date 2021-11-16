FedEx Ground hiring 500+ team members in Milwaukee

article

FedEx Ground is hiring more than 500 team members in the Milwaukee area. This, as the holiday shipping season nears and in response to continued demand for its innovative e-commerce services.

Open positions are available for a mix of part and full-time package handlers with growth opportunities as the company continues to expand capacity in response to ongoing customer demand.

For more information on available positions and how to apply, you are invited to visit fedexgroundjobs.com.

Position benefits

Competitive wages with day, night and weekend shifts available

Wide range of benefits after a minimum threshold of service, including holiday pay, medical, dental and vision coverage

Enhanced paid time off and education reimbursement

Paid parental leave

Employee discounts on cellphone service, groceries, car purchases and more

Career path program

Applicant eligibility

Must be at least 18 years old

No minimum education requirements

