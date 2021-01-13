Federal eviction moratorium extended through end of January

article

Recent federal legislation extends a September 2020 order from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) that temporarily halted residential evictions. The federal eviction moratorium will not run through Jan. 31.

The original legislation was aimed at preventing the further spread of COVID-19.

Lara Sutherlin, administrator of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection's Division of Trade and Consumer Protection, said the extension does not necessarily protect renters.

"Wisconsin renters should know that they are not automatically entitled to protections under the CDC order," Sutherlin said in a news release. "We encourage Wisconsin tenants who are struggling to make rent payments to seek this important relief by submitting their request in writing to their landlord."

To invoke the moratorium, tenants, lessees or residents of residential properties must provide a signed copy of the declaration form provided by the CDC -- or a similar declaration -- to their landlord or residential property owner.

"The economic fallout from the pandemic has resulted in housing insecurity for many Wisconsinites. I’m glad the eviction moratorium has been extended. Those who need eviction relief should connect with state and local resources in order to utilize the emergency rental assistance available," said Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul.

The federal eviction moratorium does not exempt tenants from their obligations to pay rent and follow the terms of their lease.

Tenants are still required to pay their rent and may still be evicted for reasons other than not paying rent. Landlords may still charge and collect late fees, penalties, or interest.