FBI sought to interview Milwaukee County elections director: official

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The Brief The FBI visited the private home of Milwaukee County’s elections director on Wednesday, leaving a business card but no immediate explanation, according to Milwaukee County's clerk. Clerk George Christenson criticized the "intrusion," stating that the 2020 election results were accurate and have been repeatedly verified by audits.



Milwaukee County Clerk George Christenson announced on Wednesday, May 13, that the FBI visited the home of Milwaukee County's elections director.

FBI seeks to interview Milwaukee County elections director

What we know:

The nature of the FBI's visit is unclear, but the federal government continues to review the 2020 election in other battleground states.

In other states, the United States Justice Department has confirmed it is investigating what it called "irregularities" in the 2020 election.

County clerk's statement

What they're saying:

Christensen sent a news release on Wednesday afternoon regarding the actions by the Department of Justice (DOJ). It reads as follows:

"The 2020 Presidential Election was fair and transparent, and its results are accurate. This has been proven repeatedly over the last six years by the post-election canvass, the Presidential Election Recount, State court-based challenge, Federal court-based challenge, the forensic audit by the Wisconsin’s Legislative Audit Bureau, and two additional independent audits. Continuing to relitigate settled questions does not strengthen public confidence in elections but it undermines it.

"I can confirm that a representative of the Federal Bureau of Investigation visited the home of my Elections Director and left her business card. We will be following up to determine the nature of this visit. It is unfortunate that the FBI chose to visit the private residence of Milwaukee County’s Elections Director rather than contact the Election Commission’s office directly. No dedicated public servant should be subjected to that type of intrusion simply for carrying out her responsibilities with integrity and professionalism.

"While we cooperate with all legitimate law enforcement actions, we will defend against any attack on our democracy and will defend the rights of voters of Milwaukee County. Our responsibility as election officials is to safeguard the integrity of the process through facts, transparency, and adherence to the law, and the record clearly demonstrates that those standards were met in 2020."

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Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley criticized the visit, but said the county will cooperate with investigations. Here is his full statement:

"President Trump’s ongoing attempts to relitigate the 2020 election, which he lost, have crossed a line if he is sending FBI agents to the private residence of Milwaukee County’s elections director. Milwaukee County officials will always cooperate with law enforcement officers and the investigations they are pursuing, but this action raises serious concerns of intimidation. Regardless of how this situation evolves, the facts are clear: In 2020, election clerks did their jobs. The election was safe and secure. Donald Trump lost the popular vote in Wisconsin. No amount of fear and intimidation from the Trump administration will change that truth."