FBI and Milwaukee police data reveal violent crime statistics

The Brief FBI data shows violent crime decreased 9.3% nationally in 2025. Milwaukee saw a 7% homicide increase in 2025 alongside a rise in human trafficking. Year-to-date data for 2026 shows Milwaukee homicides dropped 23%.



Recently released data from the FBI shows violent crime decreased 9.3% in 2025. According to the FBI, from 2024 to 2025, the data showed the largest year-to-year decline in violent crimes since FBI estimations started in 1936.

National numbers vs Milwaukee

By the numbers:

Despite that trend, numbers from the Milwaukee Police Department show homicides went up 7% in 2025, along with an increase in human trafficking. However, the latest data shows a 23% drop in homicides year to date in 2026, though there are slight increases in burglary and theft.

When asked about the 2025 trends as they relate to the Milwaukee uptick while many major cities saw a decline, FBI Special Agent in Charge Alan Karr explained the distinction.

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What they're saying:

"Nationally, that was the trend, but here in Milwaukee we saw a slight uptick in homicides. What do you think contributed to that?" Karr said. "That is specific to the city of Milwaukee…overall…the state of Wisconsin did see a decrease in homicides, so I'll leave it to the Milwaukee Police Department to opine on their specific numbers to their municipality. I do think one of the great things we are seeing is overall decrease in homicides across the state of Wisconsin."

Karr said the FBI continues to work with local and state level agencies to fight crime at the street level.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Alan Karr

When asked what he would say to Americans and Wisconsin residents – specifically those in southeastern Wisconsin – who are fearful and concerned about crimes in their communities, Karr offered reassurance.

"We work daily to make our communities safer and these folks should understand that our commitment is to work to make our communities safer. If they see something we ask them to let us know about it. If they are fearful in your community, let us know and if we aren’t the right person to address it. We’ll get it to the right authorities to evaluate it," Karr said.

Karr said the FBI will continue to work closely with other agencies. The FBI said it is currently in the middle of Operation Summer Heat 2.0. Arrests are already up, as well as the number of guns and drugs taken off the street, Karr said.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Bria Jones and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.